MORE THAN 50,000 CHILDREN BORN IN 2018, 2019 IN KELANTAN TO GET FREE VACCINATIION UNDER CHUP

The Kelantan Health Department (JKNK) is targeting more than 50,000 children who are born in 2018 and 2019 in the state to receive the free pneumococcal vaccination.

Its director, Datuk Dr Zaini Hussin said the department was now collecting information and registering those eligible for the vaccination which will be given under the Pneumococcal Catch-up Immunisation (CHUP) programme.

He said the programme had been carried out in the Pasir Mas district where a total of 28 children born in 2018 and 19 children born in 2019 were given the vaccination.

Parents can also request appointments through the MySejahtera application for the pneumococcal vaccination for their children born in 2018 and 2019," he told reporters at the opening of the “Kelantan Sihat” programme here today.

Dr Zaini said the CHUP initiative was introduced to reduce the risk of invasive pneumococcal infection among children, especially those born in 2018 and 2019.

"We hope parents who have children born in 2018 and 2019 to come forward and get the injection for free as there is a trend of children aged 4 to 5 years being at risk of getting the invasive pneumococcal disease,” he said, adding that the invasive infection can result in permanent disability especially if it involves infection to the brain.

Prior to this, Health Minister Dr Zaliha Mustafa said that children aged four and five can get pneumococcal immunisation for free at all primary health facilities of the ministry until May 31 next year.

