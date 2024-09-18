More budget for PCG vessel maintenance, crew welfare sought

Manila: Increasing budgetary support for the Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) is crucial for providing adequate provisions, regular maintenance, and essential medical and welfare support for its crew, Senate President Pro Tempore Jinggoy Estrada said Monday.

“We must address the logistical requirements of the Philippine Coast Guard to fully support their mission and assist in upholding our nation’s territorial integrity,” Estrada said in a statement following the return of BRP Teresa Magbanua from Escoda Shoal.

He added that investments in technologies and equipment are necessary to ensure effective operations in adverse weather conditions.

“Nararapat na bigyan natin ang ka-ukulang suporta ang PCG na hindi natitinag ang propesyonalismo at pagiging matatag na puwersa sa pagtatanggol sa ating maritime territories at pagprotekta sa ating pambansang interes (It is appropriate that we give due support to the PCG which has an unwavering professionalism and stable force in defending our maritime territories and prote

cting our national interests),” the chairperson of the Senate Committee on National Defense and Security, Peace, Unification and Reconciliation said.

The BRP Teresa Magbanua returned to Puerto Princesa, Palawan on Saturday after more than five months in the West Philippine Sea.

Despite facing challenges such as encirclement by intruders and limited supply, the crew persevered and was able to fulfill their duties, according to a statement by the National Maritime Council.

The vessel’s repositioning aims to address medical needs, conduct repairs, and allow the crew to rest and reunite with their families.

Source: Philippines News agency