‘Gener’ intensifies, classes suspended in affected areas

Manila: Tropical depression Gener slightly intensified while slowly moving west southwestward, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) said on Monday.

In its 11 a.m. bulletin, the weather bureau said the center of Gener was estimated at 325 kilometers east northeast of Casiguran, Aurora with maximum sustained winds of 55 kph near the center, and gustiness of up to 70 kph.

It said Gener and the tropical storm with international name ‘Pulasan’ are enhancing the southwest monsoon or (habagat) that is now affecting Mimaropa, Bicol, Visayas, Zambanga Peninsula, Northern Mindanao, Caraga and Davao regions.

‘Gener will likely cross the landmass of mainland Luzon as a tropical depression, although the possibility of reaching tropical storm category prior to landfall is not ruled out,’ PAGASA said.

The tropical depression is forecast to make landfall in the vicinity of Isabela or Aurora within the next 24 hours.

Tropical Cyclone Wind Signal (TCWS) No. 1 is hoisted

over Cagayan including Babuyan Islands, Isabela, Quirino, Nueva Vizcaya, Apayao, Kalinga, Abra, Ifugao, Mountain Province, Benguet, Ilocos Norte, Ilocos Sur, La Union, Pangasinan, Zambales, Tarlac, Nueva Ecija, Aurora, and the northern portion of Quezon (General Nakar, Infanta, Real) including Polillo Islands.

PAGASA has advised the public and the disaster risk reduction and management offices concerned to take all necessary measures to protect life and property.

Class suspensions

Meanwhile, the Ilocos Norte provincial government suspended classes in public schools while Baguio City also suspended classes from pre-school to SHS both in public and private schools due to Gener.

In Antique, Evelyn Remo, chief of school governance and operations of the Department of Education (DepEd), on Monday announced the class suspension in 18 towns:

–Hamtic (pre-school to Grade 12 – both public and private schools)

–San Jose (pre-school to Grade 12 – both public and private)

–Patnongon (all levels – public and priv

ate)

–Sibalon (pre-school to Grade 12 – both public and private)

–Aniniy (all level — public and private schools)

–Barbaza ((all level — public and private schools)

–San Remigio (all level — public and private schools)

–Culasi (all level — public and private schools)

–Belison (all level — public and private schools)

–Tibiao (pre-school to SHS – public and private)

–Tobias Fornier (pre-school to SHS – public and private)

–Laua – an (pre-school to SHS – public and private)

–Pandan (all levels – public and private)

–Libertad (pre-school to SHS – public and private)

–Bugasong (all levels – K-12 in both public and private)

–Valderrama (all level — public and private schools)

–Caluya (pre-school to secondary school – public and private)

–Sebaste (all level — public and private schools)

On Sunday, several local government units (LGUs) and Deped regional offices in Iloilo, Negros Occidental, Occidental Mindoro, Siquior and Palawan announced class suspensions due to bad weather.

S

ource: Philippines News agency