MONITOR ENVIRONMENTAL AND HABIBAT CONSERVATION PROGRAMMES, KING DECREES

TEMERLOH, Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri'ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah today decreed for monitoring activities to be carried out for programmes involving environmental and habitat conservation to ensure the successful achievement of their goals.

His Majesty said monitoring activities can be conducted by both the federal and the state governments, while efforts to restore natural ecosystems and preserve animal habitats should be supported by all parties, including the private sector.

“This is important because sometimes we do not see the end result immediately, the success will come later, maybe in a few years, but definitely not overnight.

“Therefore, there needs to be monitoring at both the federal and state government levels, particularly in Pahang. Hopefully, this programme will not fail. It must succeed...failure is not an option.

“I want my decree will be taken seriously...we want to see these programmes succeed,” the King said when gracing the launch of Eco-Schools Malaysia and the United Nations Greening Education Partnership (GEP) 2030 Roadmap here today.

Al-Sultan Abdullah’s daughter, Tengku Puteri Raja Tengku Puteri Ilyana, who is the Royal Patron of Eco-Schools Pahang Programme, was in attendance at the event held at Sekolah Berasrama Penuh Integrasi Temerloh here.

Also present were Pahang Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Wan Rosdy Wan Ismail and Deputy Education Minister Lim Hui Ying.

In his royal address, Al-Sultan Abdullah also expressed appreciation to those involved in ensuring the success of the Eco-Schools programme.

“I consider today’s programme to be very important in our education system, as it involves an awareness effort among young people, especially school students,” said His Majesty.

During the event, Al-Sultan Abdullah also spent some time mingling with the students and checking out the Eco-Schools Malaysia exhibition site.

The Eco-Schools programme is the largest Education for Sustainable Development programme in the world, with a network spanning 95 countries.

Source: BERNAMA News Agency