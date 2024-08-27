MMEA Discovers RM300,000 Worth Of Syabu On Pulau Konet Beach

MELAKA, The Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency (MMEA) discovered six kilograms of syabu, estimated to be worth RM300,000, on the beach at Pulau Konet, Telok Gong here early today.

Melaka and Negeri Sembilan MMEA director, Captain (M) Mohd Khairi Abd Aziz, said the syabu was found wrapped in Chinese tea packaging during the 3.20 am incident.

‘While conducting a routine patrol, a Maritime asset spotted a suspicious boat heading towards Pulau Konet. The suspect quickly sped towards shallow waters to escape.

“Due to the dark weather and the receding tide, the Maritime crew requested assistance from the ground operations team at the scene,” he said in a statement tonight.

He said all seized items were handed over for investigation, stressing the agency’s commitment to safeguarding national waters from threats to sovereignty.

Reports of sea misconduct can be made 24/7 to the Melaka and Negeri Sembilan Maritime Operations Centre at 06-3876730 or the NG999 emergency hotline.

Source: BERNAMA News Agency