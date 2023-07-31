Mindanao business leaders hail lifting of nat’l emergency

Various business leaders here are thanking President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. on Monday for lifting the state of national emergency in Mindanao. Arturo Milan, the vice president of the Philippine Chamber of Commerce and Industry for Mindanao, said the lifting is a very welcome development as 'it is the first step towards achieving the elusive peace on the island.' The President on July 25 issued Proclamation 298 lifting "effective immediately" former President Rodrigo Duterte's Proclamation 55, declaring a "state of national emergency on account of lawless violence in Mindanao" in Sept. 2016. In a press briefing, Milan noted that the issue of Mindanao has been discussed many times, particularly the negative travel advisories issued against the island region. 'The lifting of Proclamation 55 will surely help in our recovery effort to prime business and tourism in Mindanao,' he said. He also urged the Mindanaoans to work hard to sustain peace on the island. Nilo Claudio, the president of the Canadian Chamber, said the lifting is not only important but "a milestone initiative." 'We know very well that we have been seeking a change of perceptions about the security situation in Mindanao. The perception about Mindanao is that there is war,' he said, adding it has created problems with the business sectors, tourism, and other stakeholders in Mindanao. 'We thank the President for doing this (Proclamation 298) because it will have a huge impact on Mindanao in terms of programs,' he said. Antonio Peralta, the chairperson of the European Chamber of Commerce in the Philippines for Southern Mindanao, said they want a wider audience to convey about the 'changing' Mindanao. 'There is peace here in Mindanao and unfortunately being overtaken by negative news. I do agree that we need to convey that Mindanao is a safe place and a safe investment destination,' he said. Meanwhile, Keisuke Nakao, chairperson of the Japanese Chamber, said the decision was a big step for investors to proceed toward helping create more economic opportunities for Mindanao. 'We are more focused on manufacturing but here in Mindanao we have few manufacturing companies because of the security situation. This time, we can invite companies to invest here,' he said. Opportunity to promote Mindanao Development Authority (MinDA) Secretary Maria Belen Acosta said the lifting of the emergency presented an opportunity to promote Mindanao, admitting that 'we need a lot of improvement in terms of promoting" the island. Acosta said the push to lift the emergency status emerged from the multisectoral discussions during the recent 2nd Mindanao Development Forum.

Source: Philippines News Agency