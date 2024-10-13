Minda religious leaders call for Sulu return to BARMM, orderly polls

Manila: Religious leaders from various faiths in Mindanao called for the re-inclusion of the province of Sulu in the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM).

In a statement, the religious leaders, now called Mindanao Religious Leaders Conference (MiRLeC), appealed to safeguard the gains achieved under the Bangsamoro peace process.

‘We call for the re-inclusion of Sulu in the BARMM to ensure greater inclusivity and unity in the region,’ the group said in a statement, as quoted by a news release of the Office of the Presidential Adviser on Peace, Reconciliation and Unity (OPAPRU) on Sunday.

The religious group urged political leaders to ensure the peaceful and orderly conduct of the first BARMM regional parliamentary elections in May 2025.

‘For our political leaders to observe sobriety and peaceful campaign endeavors as they engage our communities and electorates,’ the leaders said, emphasizing the need for peaceful political engagement.

The religious leaders likewise called on peace stakeh

olders to consolidate their efforts in strengthening the nation’s social fabric.

‘For our peace institutions and organizations to consolidate their efforts in building social cohesion among our communities and the people of goodwill,’ the statement said.

Religious gathering

Religious leaders in Mindanao gathered in Davao City on Oct. 8 and 9 to foster peace, unity and justice in Mindanao and pledge their support to the Marcos administration’s peace agenda, the OPAPRU said.

The gathering was attended by Christian bishops and priests, Muslim ulama, and representatives of traditional and religious indigenous peoples as delegates, and civil society as observers.

According to the OPAPRU, the event was a testament of the renewed inter-religious effort to sustain the gains and revitalize the Bishops-Ulama Conference, which now calls itself the MiRLeC.

The Christian delegation was composed of representatives from the Catholic Bishops’ Conference of the Philippines, National Council of Churches in the Philippine

s, and Philippine Council of Evangelical Churches.

The event was organized by OPAPRU, in collaboration with the Consortium of Bangsamoro Civil Society, Catholic Relief Service, World Vision, Silsillah, United Nations Development Program, The Asia Foundation, and Australian Aid.

The group reaffirmed its belief that the increased collaboration between Muslims, Christians, and indigenous peoples (IP) is essential for achieving long-lasting peace and sustainable development in Mindanao, which has been reeling due to armed conflicts.

‘Interfaith-based peacebuilding remains an imperative,’ MiRLeC said, adding that the group now includes the IP, women and youth sectors.

