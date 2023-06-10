MERSING’S PASIR LANUN BEACH GAINING POPULARITY, BUT STEEP, NARROW ROAD A CONCERN

Pasir Lanun Beach, which is located about 35 km from Mersing town, is increasingly becoming a popular attraction after it went viral on social media recently highlighting its beautiful panorama and serene surrounding.

A check by Bernama found that visitors have not been missing the opportunity to take pictures of its natural scenery, but first, there is that little task of having to navigate through a steep and narrow road that can only accommodate only one car.

With more visitors now flocking to the area, road safety has become a concern although several warning signs have been mounted as a precautionary measure.

A visitor, Fauzi Abd Manaf, 27, from Pasir Gudang said he was on holiday in the area with his friend and found out about the location after it went viral on TikTok.

"The scenery here is really beautiful. It reminds me of Bali in Indonesia. I didn't realise Mersing had a hidden gem, maybe the relevant parties can promote the place further to attract more visitors.

"However, at the same time, it is necessary to improve safety features such as installing barriers considering that the road is steep and narrow," he said when met by Bernama, here, today.

Mersing resident, Nurul Hidarina Mohammed Azam, 33, was also at the beach with her family and relatives from Alor Gajah, Melaka to soak in the sights and sounds.

"As someone who loves nature and is easily impressed by viral posts, I certainly don't want to miss the opportunity to pose my ‘OOTD’ (Outfit of the Day) with my beloved family against a beautiful backdrop with a panoramic view.

"However, maybe the authorities can make it into a one-way street since there are two routes to this beach to avoid vehicle collisions and congestion,” said the online trader.

Meanwhile, Mersing district police chief Supt Abdul Razak Abdullah Sani advised all visitors to be careful when taking photos and be aware of high cliff structures that are at risk of collapsing.

"Drive safely and sound the horn when going through a bend. Do not park vehicles on narrow, steep and hilly roads as that can put other motorists at risk.

“This is because the narrow road will make it difficult for security personnel such as the police, the Fire and Rescue Department and ambulances to pass through in the event of an emergency,” he said.

Pasir Lanun Beach, which was previously less popular than Air Papan Beach and Penyabong Beach here, is gaining traction among visitors from all over the state, including motorcycle convoys, and some even claim that the scenic beauty is comparable to popular beach spots in other countries.

Source: BERNAMA News Agency