Meralco on full alert during ‘Undas’

The Manila Electric Company (Meralco) on Tuesday assured that its personnel and systems will be on full alert during the "Undas" break on Nov. 1 and 2. Meralco vice president and head of corporate communications Joe Zaldarriaga said the distribution utility firm is ready to respond to electricity-related concerns of its customers 24/7 during the All Saints' Day and All Souls' Day holidays. 'We are one with the nation in observing All Saints' Day. While Meralco Business Centers will be closed from Nov. 1 to 2, which are declared as special non-working holidays, we would like to assure our customers that Meralco personnel will continue to be on standby 24/7 to respond to any troubles and concerns related to our facilities,' Zaldarriaga said. Consumers were advised to observe electrical safety and energy efficiency measures, especially those leaving their houses, by unplugging appliances from their sockets. Meralco also urged customers to refrain from 'octopus wiring,' or plugging in extension cords into a single power outlet as it may cause overheating that may result in fire and other accidents. Those who will visit the cemeteries were also reminded to keep combustible materials away from outdoor electrical wires and other sources of heat. No major incidents during BSKE Zaldarriaga also said there were no major power interruption during the Barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan Election (BSKE) on Monday. 'Minor incidents that were reported were isolated and immediately resolved with the help of our crews who are strategically positioned across our service area,' he said. 'We thank all the Meralco personnel for the round-the-clock work and assistance in all the election sites, and our local government partners as well, for their unrelenting assistance during this very important event.'

Source: Philippines News Agency