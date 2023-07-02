MELAKA RAMPING UP EFFORTS TO BOOST BROADBAND ACCESS IN RURAL AREAS

The Melaka government is committed to boosting broadband access in rural areas, including Orang Asli villages.

State Science, Technology, Innovation and Communications Committee chairman Fairul Nizam Roslan said the state government had also asked the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) and Melaka ICT Holdings (MITCH) to identify solutions to improve broadband access in the area, especially around Jasin.

“It is true that we have received several complaints about the problem of low bandwidth access and the relevant parties have conducted studies on this matter and the best solutions are being actively implemented.

“Another 5G telecommunication tower will be built in the Asahan area in addition to the existing tower that was newly built in Kampung Gapis,” he told reporters here today.

Source: BERNAMA News Agency