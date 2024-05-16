RANAU, MEASAT Global Berhad and Mudah Healthtech today collaborated to establish Sihat XPress smart telehealth kiosks at Kampung Togop Darat 1 here, the first of its kind in Malaysia. MEASAT chief operating officer Yau Chyong Lim said that through this effort, villagers can carry out self-checks for vital health signs like oxygen level, blood pressure and body weight as well as conduct online consultations with doctors for advice on non-emergency medical issues. He said the project also showcases the impact of satellite technology in the delivery of public services to residents in remote areas and the importance of stakeholder cooperation to drive the health monitoring of communities with less access to the services. 'This agreement involves digitising clinics with telehealth capabilities, enabling rural telehealth kiosks to be deployed at CONNECTme NOW sites here,' he told reporters after the signing of the telehealth services memorandum of understanding (MoU) here today. The MoU was signed by Yau and Mu dah Healthtech chief executive officer Datuk Dr Kantha Rasalingam and witnessed by Sabah State Assistant Minister of Community Development and People's Wellbeing Datuk Flovia Ng. Ranau, a district situated 106 kilometres east of Kota Kinabalu, is famous as the 'home' to Gunung Kinabalu and tourist attractions like Kundasang and Pekan Nabalu. Meanwhile, Kantha also shared his company's vision to revolutionise healthcare access and management, aiming to make the sector more accessible regardless of geo-location or socioeconomic status. "If we look at the situation of villagers here, the nearest clinic is the Malinsau Health Clinic, which can take about two hours by road, (but) sometimes they have no transport to get there,' he said. As such, he said the Sihat XPress kiosk project aligns with the national objectives to digitalise all healthcare facilities by 2030 and enable equal access to quality healthcare services among the people. Source: BERNAMA News Agency