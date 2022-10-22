May MassKara Festival prod Pinoys to excel, find hope: PBBM

President Ferdinand R. Marcos has expressed optimism that this year’s celebration of the MassKara Festival would help Filipinos move forward with excellence and renewed purpose.

“I wish that this year’s festival will bring out the best in each of us, and bind us together for a renewed sense of purpose,” Marcos said in his message made public on Friday.

Acknowledging that the annual festival is perceived to ward off negativity, the President expressed hope that Filipinos would rise to the challenge and find joy in life during difficult times.

“This world-renowned festival was conceived to counter the despondency brought about by the challenges of the time. Today, as we find ourselves facing a similar dilemma, let this year’s festivity resonate ever so deeply and find even greater meaning in its joyful observance,” he said.

“May the vivid colors and smiles so common and abundant during the festivities serve as declarations of resilience, even as we tackle our deepest concerns and overcome our greatest hurdles, especially now that we are steadily gaining grounds on the difficult task of nation-building.”

The 43rd edition of the annual MassKara Festival will culminate in Bacolod City on October 23.

The annual event returns two years after it was shelved because of the coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) pandemic.

The world-famous festival of “many faces” came to life after a series of tragedies experienced by Bacolodnons and Negrenses in the early 1980s.

Marcos expressed hope that the occasion would “reignite the spirit of community in our hearts and deepen our appreciation for our timeless cultures and traditions.”

“My warmest greetings to the joyous people and officials of the City of Bacolod as you celebrate the 2022 MassKara Festival,” he said. “I wish everyone a meaningful and truly encouraging MassKara festival.”

Marcos also welcomed the holding of MassKara cultural activities.

“I welcome all the programs prepared by the organizers and invite people from across the country to join in, explore unique places in the city, and meet new people along the way, as they may fill the great and urgent need to uplift our dispositions at this crucial time,” he said.

