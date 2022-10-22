Shootings kill Cotabato village dad, injures 2 elders

Police here are hunting down motorcycle-riding assailants who shot down a village councilman and wounded two seniors in separate incidents the past two days, an official said Friday.

“We are looking at several persons (and are) digging deeper into this case,” said Major Amil Andungan, police station 2 commander, as he bared Thursday’s murder of 43-year-old Alberto Tampos of Barangay Rosary Heights 9.

Tampos was driving along Governor Gutierrez Avenue on his motorbike at around 11 a.m. when two motorcycle riding assailants sped from behind and shot him.

“He sustained four gunshot wounds in the head,” Andungan said. He told reporters that he managed to speak to the slain official’s family who said Tampos has no known enemies.

“The family could not explain why he was murdered,” Andungan said. Tampos has been serving as village councilman for the past five years.

He was the second village official slain in a gun attack in this city since January. On Wednesday evening, two men were also shot and seriously injured in Barangay Balabaran here.

Lt. Colonel Carmelo Mungkas, the city police spokesperson, said 60-year-old Norodin Ali and 45-year-old Bolbs Adzal, both residents of Barangay Balabaran, was sitting beside each other in front of Ali’s home when they were shot.

Two men on a motorbike arrived at around 6:30 p.m. and shot Ali in the chest, with the same bullet also hitting Adzal. Both are confined at a hospital here.

