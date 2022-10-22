NCRPO vows to cooperate with NBI over ‘missing sabungeros’

The National Capital Region Police Office (NCRPO) on Friday said it will fully cooperate with the National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) over the latter’s filing of kidnapping charges against 11 NCRPO anti-drug operatives and four civilians in connection with the disappearance of four sabungeros (cockfight enthusiasts) in Cavite last year.

“We respect the courses of action being undertaken by the NBI on this matter so long as it is within the bounds of existing laws, policies, rules, and regulations. The NCRPO is open and willing to cooperate in any investigation pertaining to this matter,” said NCRPO chief Brig. Gen. Jonnel Estomo in a statement.

“Rest assured that we will cooperate and will not condone any form of lawlessness committed by our men regardless of rank and designation should it be established following due investigation by competent authorities,” he added.

In a complaint dated Oct. 19, the NBI Task Force Against Illegal Drugs (TFAID) filed a complaint against NCRPO personnel over the disappearance of siblings Gio and Mico Mateo, Garry Matreo Jr. and Ronaldo Anonuevo on April 13, 2021 in Dasmariñas City during an anti-drug police operation.

NCRPO regional drug enforcement unit chief Col. Ryan Orapa; Lt. Jesus Menez; Staff Sgts. Roy Pioquinto and Robert Raz; Cpls. Alric Natividad, Troy Paragas, Ronald Lanaria, Ronald Montibon, Reynaldo Seno, Ruscel Solomon and Christal Rosita; police assets Nicasio and Nicholes Manio, a certain Angelo Atienza and a certain Boss Mark were named respondents in the charges of kidnapping and serious illegal detention as well as violation of the Anti-Enforced or Involuntary Disappearance Act.

Estomo said the NCRPO maintains a high sense of confidence over the investigative capability of its counterparts in the NBI and are now requesting a copy of the case documents from the NBI as basis for an administrative action against the police officers.

He likewise stressed that the NCRPO, and the whole PNP Organization in general, deeply condemns all forms of flagrant violation against human rights, law and order, and investigations over reported incidents on missing ‘sabungeros’ has always been on top of their priority “despite the seemingly vague situation.”

“We are optimistic that with the active support of the community and our people, this case will be resolved,” Estomo said.

Source: Philippines News Agency