Massive Line Rehab to Ensure Stable Power Supply for May 12 Polls

Bacolod: The Negros Electric and Power Corp. (Negros Power) has completed massive rehabilitation and preventive maintenance activities in its two substations over the weekend to ensure uninterrupted and stable power supply for the May 12 polls.

According to Philippines News Agency, the power firm stated that starting Monday, or two weeks before election day, ‘there will be no more scheduled power interruptions across its service areas to safeguard the smooth and uninterrupted conduct of the electoral process.’

Negros Power serves consumers in the cities of Bacolod, Bago, Talisay, and Silay, as well as the municipalities of Murcia and Don Salvador Benedicto in Negros Occidental. The maintenance work at the Reclamation Substation on Sunday involved the mounting of 400 insulators and the replacement of multiple pieces of outdated and defective equipment.

At the Murcia Substation on Saturday, more than 800 insulators were installed and several aging power lines were repaired. ‘This intensive maintenance work is crucial in preventing unexpected power interruptions, especially during significant events like the elections. Our goal is to ensure that when voters head to the polls on May 12, they can do so with full confidence that power disruptions will not interfere with the election process,’ Negros Power area office assistant manager Oscar Duca said.

Last April 7, Negros Power signed a memorandum of agreement with the Commission on Elections, with a commitment to conduct early preventive maintenance and rehabilitation works to guarantee the reliability of the power supply before, during, and immediately after the elections. Its Election Power Readiness Plan details the technical and operational measures in place to ensure reliable electricity service during the period, including the deployment of personnel to assist the Comelec on election day.