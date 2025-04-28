Death of 7 Rebels in Negros Clash ‘Wake-Up Call’ to NPA Supporters

Negros Occidental: Military officials urged remnants of the New People’s Army in Negros Island to surrender as the communist-terrorist group suffered a major blow following the death of seven cadres in a clash with government troops in Negros Occidental on Sunday.

According to Philippines News Agency, Maj. Gen. Michael Samson, commander of the Philippine Army’s 3rd Infantry Division, emphasized the significance of the operation as a warning to those supporting or joining the Communist Party of the Philippines-New People’s Army (CPP-NPA). He stated that the military would continue to pursue and neutralize all armed rebels while offering an opportunity for peace to those willing to surrender.

The series of firefights occurred between 5:30 a.m. and 6:50 a.m. in the hinterlands of Barangay Tapi, Kabankalan City, resulting in the deaths of Reniel Locsin Cellon, Mary Jane Maguilat, Jhon Isidor Supelanas, and a certain ‘Pitong’ from the NPA Southwest Front, along with Jhunrey Mejares, Glendel Tinio Mejares, and Ch

arity Amacan from the Southeast Front. Both rebel fronts have previously been declared dismantled by the Philippine Army.

According to a report of the 3ID, troops from the 11th, 15th, and 47th Infantry Battalions clashed with the NPA remnants after being alerted to their presence by the locals. Post-battle, the troops recovered six M16 rifles, one equipped with an M203 grenade launcher, and a KG9 submachine gun.

Brig. Gen. Joey Escanillas, commander of the 302nd Infantry Brigade based in Tanjay City, Negros Oriental, praised the troops for the successful counter-terrorism operation, highlighting the absence of casualties on the government side. He noted the operation’s importance in safeguarding the local populace and credited its success to the dedication and skill of the forces, as well as the cooperation and support from the community.

In a separate statement, Lt. Gen. Fernando Reyeg, commander of the Armed Forces of the Philippines Visayas Command, emphasized the significant impact of the operation on

weakening the CPP-NPA forces, bringing the Visayas closer to achieving stability and security. He urged the remaining members of the group to lay down their arms and return to the fold of the law.