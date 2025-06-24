Masbate Farmers Receive P70-M Solar Irrigation Projects

Masbate: The National Irrigation Administration in Bicol (NIA-5) has delivered solar-powered irrigation projects worth over PHP70 million to several Irrigators Associations in Masbate province on Monday. In a phone interview on Tuesday, NIA-5 General Manager Gaudencio de Vera stated that these projects are part of the agency’s strategy to adapt to climate change and utilize renewable energy sources.

According to Philippines News Agency, the initiatives aim to enhance irrigation development and promote agricultural modernization under the Marcos administration. The projects include PHP50 million worth of completed solar-powered irrigation systems in the towns of Dimasalang, Balud, Mandaon, and San Jacinto, as well as a new PHP20 million project in Cawayan. These projects are set to benefit more than 150 farmers across different towns and are expected to improve irrigation services for over 220 hectares of rice fields.

De Vera explained that previously, the limited surface water sources in the province only a

llowed for rice farming during the rainy season. With these new projects, farmers will have the opportunity to cultivate their lands during two seasons and beyond, which is anticipated to significantly increase rice production in the province and improve the living conditions of farmers in Masbate.

The distribution and turnover of the completed solar-powered irrigation projects were led by NIA Administrator Eduardo Guillen. In his speech, Guillen highlighted the Marcos administration’s commitment to boosting food production in the country. He noted that by utilizing solar energy, the projects not only reduce irrigation costs but also address climate change challenges. Additionally, Guillen mentioned plans to construct a multipurpose dam to further develop irrigated areas.