Baguio Waste Market Offers ‘Treasures’ to Those in Need

Baguio: The Filipino saying ‘may pera sa basura’ (there is money in trash) has been proven true many times. Aside from livelihood, one’s garbage can also be a treasure to others. ‘Encourage individuals to share and declutter with a purpose. Donate pre-loved materials, preferably items that are in good condition and reusable,’ the city government posted on the Public Information Office Facebook page Tuesday. The post is part of the city’s circular economy, which is based on the reuse and regeneration of materials or products, especially as a means of continuing production in a sustainable or environmentally friendly way.

According to Philippines News Agency, Councilor Betty Lourdes Tabanda emphasized the importance of this initiative. Tabanda, who chairs the city council’s Committee on Health, Environment and Ecology, is the proponent of the institutionalization of a sustainability fair held every last Sunday of each month at Malcolm Square. This ‘waste market’ allows the public to donate functional items for others who may need them. ‘One person’s waste may be another person’s treasure. Bring your waste to CEPMO (City Environment and Parks Management Office) or bring them on Sundays at Malcolm Square,’ she encouraged.

Resident EJ Galao expressed appreciation for the event, noting the opportunity to pass on items they no longer have space for but still hold value. ‘It is nice that they have that event where we can bring things that we used to love but cannot keep anymore due to lack of space and we want another person to have them, keep them and use them,’ Galao said.

Aileen Refuerzo, chief information officer of the city government, shared personal experiences, recalling how she would pass on her children’s school uniforms to others in need, highlighting the benefits of sharing amidst high costs. Cez Tabilog also shared her resourceful approach of repurposing old notebooks, demonstrating the practical applications of the circular economy in everyday life. The sustainability fair on Sundays encourages the donation of old books, school supplies, toys, and furniture, among other useful items.