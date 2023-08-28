MARITIME MALAYSIA UNDERTAKES JOINT TRAINING WITH US COAST GUARD

The Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency (MMEA) and the United States Coast Guard (USCG) are undergoing joint training to improve maritime skills and knowledge in various aspects between the two countries.

MMEA enforcement and coordination division director Maritime Rear Admiral Aminuddin Abdul Rashid said the inaugural exercise also provided wider exposure on maritime security and shipping to more than 30 officers in the four-day collaboration, which started on Saturday (Aug 27).

“We are learning a lot in terms of preparedness and maritime enforcement operations in which the US Coast Guard is more experienced as we have only been operating for 18 years,” he said.

He said this after attending a training session on board the US Coast Guard Cutter (USCGC) Munro at Kuantan Port here today, where US chargé d’affaires Manu Bhalla and USCGC Munro Commanding Officer Captain Rula F. Deisher were also present.

Media representatives were allowed on board to view the facilities on board the six-year-old ship, which includes a helicopter and three small boats.

Among the exercises being carried out are Search drills (interdiction) and Damage Control Fire Fighting (DCFF), while MMEA officers also boarded the USCGC Munro to examine the capabilities of the ship.

Meanwhile, Aminuddin informed that two MMEA officers also participated in on-board training with USCGC Munro to expose them to deeper maritime and navigational knowledge.

“They will learn how to work on a ship like this, for me this kind of experience is hard to get, whereby (USCGC Munro) agreed to accept our officers on board to sail to Thailand until Singapore.

“I also intend to invite Captain Deisher to share her experience as a female ship commanding officer with our young officers, especially women, in our effort to produce more women commanders,” he said.

Meanwhile, Bhalla said Malaysia plays an important role in maritime security in the region as it straddles one of the busiest shipping lanes in the world.

He added that Malaysia is on the front lines of combating transnational organised crime, drug and wildlife trafficking as well as illegal, unregulated and unreported fishing.

"The visit by (USCGC) Munro is just one example of the strong partnership between the US and Malaysia on maritime security and maritime law enforcement. This partnership supports Malaysia's efforts to protect its sovereignty and territorial integrity as well as uphold international law,” he said.

Source: BERNAMA News Agency