Marilao mayor Silvestre icon of wisdom in public service: DILG

Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) Secretary Benjamin Abalos Jr. has condoled with the family of Marilao, Bulacan mayor Ricardo Silvestre who passed away in a road mishap on Oct. 9.

“We condole and pray for Mayor Silvestre’s bereaved loved ones and the Marileños for the loss of a great leader who was a reflection of both wisdom and enthusiasm amid decades of public service. His legacy shall remain and will live on in the lives of the Marileños he touched with his brand of leadership,’’ Abalos said in a statement on Tuesday.

Silvestre, 65, was rushed to the hospital before being pronounced dead at the Medical City in the Clark Freeport Zone after their car crashed into a lamp pole along Prince Balagtas Avenue in Clark Freeport Zone.

His driver-bodyguard, Police Staff Sgt. Gojo Alcantara, 48, of Santa Maria, Bulacan, was also brought to the hospital and is in critical condition.

Karen Bonifacio, Silvestre’s secretary, was rushed to the Angeles University Foundation hospital.

Based on the investigation, the victims were onboard a white Toyota Land Cruiser (CAP-3127) driven by Alcantara when the accident occurred around 5:39 p.m.

Abalos, meanwhile, expressed hope that the mayor’s driver and his secretary will be able to immediately recover from the injuries and trauma they sustained in the accident.

“We commend the PNP-Mabalacat Police Station and the CDC Medics for their swift action and response at the scene of the accident as they immediately brought the victims to the nearest hospital,’’ he added.

According to eyewitnesses, the vehicle was seen swerving before hitting the lamp pole.

More affectionately referred to as RS, Silvestre was well-loved by his constituents and was known for being a good, industrious, and generous leader.

He served as the Association of Barangay Captains (ABC) president for 11 years. He later ran for mayor in 2019 and was re-elected for a second term in the May elections

