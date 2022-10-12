3.7K retrenched workers in Lapu-Lapu City get aid from DSWD

The Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) in Central Visayas recently turned over some PHP18.2 million worth of financial assistance to at least 3,744 retrenched workers of Sports City Incorporated at the Mactan Economic Zone in Lapu-Lapu City, Cebu province on Oct. 3 to 4.

In a statement Tuesday, the DSWD said the displaced workers received cash aid and family food packs through its Assistance to Individuals in Crisis Situation (AICS) during the convergence activity organized by several offices to assist the individuals affected by the closure of the factory.

In his message, Undersecretary for Inclusive and Sustainable Peace Alan Tanjusay thanked key personnel and sectors involved in the fast and well-coordinated action.

He reiterated the instruction of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. and DSWD Secretary Erwin Tulfo to help the workers immediately.

Before the distribution of assistance, the DSWD, together with the representatives from the local government unit (LGU) of Lapu-Lapu City, offices of the congressional representatives, and other agencies, conducted a multi-stakeholders meeting on the retrenchment of the affected workforce.

The DSWD extended assistance to the affected population following the request for augmentation of the Lapu-Lapu City LGU, as it vowed to provide assistance and support to families and individuals in difficult circumstances to enable them to meet their daily needs while in crisis

Source: Philippines News Agency