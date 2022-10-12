Cristiano Ronaldo scores 700 club goals

Manchester United’s Portuguese forward Cristiano Ronaldo has become the first player in football history to score 700 club goals in his 20-year-career.

In an English Premier League match against Everton Sunday, Ronaldo, 37, came off the bench to score his 700th club goal as Manchester United secured a 2-1 win at Liverpool’s Goodison Park.

The Portugal regular scored 700 club goals in 943 appearances as he played for Sporting, Manchester United, Real Madrid, and Juventus.

Ronaldo tallied 450 goals for Real Madrid in 2009-2018, scored 144 others for Manchester United in two different stints, and bagged 101 goals for Juventus before returning to Old Trafford in 2021.

He scored the rest five goals for his boyhood club Sporting in Portugal.

Separately, a five-time Ballon d’Or and five-time UEFA Champions League winner, Ronaldo also scored a world record 117 international goals for the Portuguese national team since his debut in 2003.

In a 2022 FIFA World Cup European Qualifiers group match in 2021, Ronaldo scored twice against Ireland to set and extend the all-time international scoring record.

The UEFA EURO 2016 champion has surpassed former Iranian forward Ali Daei, who scored 109 goals for his country in 1993-2006.

Source: Philippines News Agency