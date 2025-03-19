Manila: President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. has pledged to make concerted efforts to convince Tonga, Bhutan, and Nepal to sign and ratify the Comprehensive Nuclear-Test-Ban Treaty (CTBT). This commitment was made during a meeting with Robert Floyd, the Executive Secretary of the CTBT Organization (CTBTO), held at the Malacañan Palace in Manila.

According to Philippines News Agency, the Presidential Communications Office (PCO) released a statement on Wednesday detailing the discussions that took place during Floyd’s courtesy call. Floyd sought the assistance of President Marcos in persuading the leaders of the three nations to endorse the CTBT, which was adopted by the UN General Assembly on September 10, 1996. In response, Marcos assured Floyd of his dedication to global nuclear safety, stating, “We’ll do our best. We are familiar with the process,” as reported by the PCO.

Since its inception in 1996, the CTBT has garnered signatures from 187 countries, with 178 having ratified it. Despite the widespread supp

ort, Tonga remains the last South Pacific nation yet to sign and ratify the treaty. Meanwhile, Nepal’s ratification process has stalled due to parliamentary challenges, particularly the frequent changes in leadership, as explained by Floyd.

The CTBT aims to ban all nuclear explosions, regardless of their intended purpose, and requires the ratification of 44 specific nations that possess nuclear technology for it to come into full effect. Among these, eight critical countries, including China, North Korea, Egypt, India, Iran, Israel, Pakistan, and the United States, have not yet ratified the treaty. In contrast, Russia withdrew its ratification in 2023.

The treaty strictly prohibits any nuclear weapon test or explosion worldwide and enforces sanctions against violators. The Philippines acknowledges the CTBT’s significant role as a confidence-building measure to enhance cooperation among states and address both regional and global security challenges.