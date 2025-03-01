San Jose Del Monte City: President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. has directed the Department of Agriculture (DA) to ramp up livestock consolidation and intensify biosecurity measures to control African swine fever (ASF). During a meeting with Regional Development Council 3 (Central Luzon) at the CSJDM Convention Center in San Jose Del Monte City, Bulacan, Marcos emphasized the importance of biosecurity on top of the ongoing vaccination efforts to fight ASF. He cautioned that despite the vaccination of hogs, the next stocks could be exposed to the disease if the piggeries are not well-managed.

According to Philippines News Agency, Marcos highlighted the need for consolidation, stating that it is challenging to control biosecurity in backyard farms. The plan is to place the hogs in a secure biosecure facility, although there are concerns about the difficulty of implementation as many people are reluctant to give up their animals.

DA Undersecretary Designate for Livestock Constante Palabrica stated that the agency is implementing biosecurity and informing farmers on handling such measures. He assured the President that 80 percent of the hogs are well-protected once vaccinated. Palabrica added that the ASF situation is under control, noting that the ongoing vaccination has immunized 50,000 hogs.

Palabrica mentioned that around half a million ASF vaccines have been purchased, with close to 200,000 doses to be used in Region 3. The Bureau of Animal Industry is expected to collate all data and submit it to the FDA for efficacy and effectiveness evaluation. The DA anticipates securing approval for commercial vaccination against ASF by April, aiming to expedite the recovery of the local hog industry from ASF effects, particularly during the latter part of 2024.

The DA’s government-controlled vaccination is ongoing in select parts of the country alongside stringent border control measures. At least 490,000 doses of ASF AVAC live vaccines are targeted to be administered under the government-controlled vaccination program.