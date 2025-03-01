Manila: Defending champion Adamson University kicked off its quest for a 12th consecutive title with a 7-0 shutout of University of Santo Tomas (UST) in the UAAP Season 87 softball tournament at Rizal Memorial Baseball Stadium in Malate, Manila on Saturday. Senior first baseman Remelie Herrero, who went 2-for-3 at the plate, loaded the bases with her second hit of the game.

According to Philippines News Agency, Madelene Domaug crossed the plate alongside Noemay Mahinay after an Aliza Pichon hit to give Adamson a 4-0 lead. Pichon, Alaiza Talisik, and Mea Tubongbanua added three more runs, sealing the Lady Falcons’ win after one hour and 40 minutes. Adamson coach Ana Santiago credited both skills and luck for the victory.

“I just told them earlier, whatever we score, we should just believe that a win is still a win. The only important thing now is what we lack, we will work out to be better. Lucky for us, our winning here was mixed with luck. At the time we needed (to advance), UST made an error,” Santiago said. April Minanga, last season’s Best Pitcher and Finals Most Valuable Player, kept UST’s offense under control.

Adamson will face Ateneo de Manila University on Tuesday at 10 a.m. UST, which beat De La Salle University, 12-9, on Feb. 25, will battle Ateneo on March 8. UST was the champion before Adamson’s 11-title rampage.

Meanwhile, La Salle banked on pitcher Joerjette Jordan’s all-around brilliance to demolish Ateneo, 22-0, in just three innings. “She (Jordan) also made three hits in our first game against UST. I hope her high confidence continues,” La Salle coach Jasper Cabrera said. Ateneo took its second straight loss after also bowing to University of the Philippines, 0-16. La Salle will next battle UP on March 4.