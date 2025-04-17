Marcos Mourns Nora Aunor, Celebrates Her Legacy as a National Treasure

Manila: President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. expressed his condolences and joined the nation in mourning the loss of Nora Aunor, National Artist for Film, who passed away at the age of 71. Marcos described Aunor as “a gift to the Filipino nation,” honoring her exceptional contributions to the arts over a career spanning more than five decades.

According to Philippines News Agency, Aunor, born Nora Cabaltera Villamayor, died on Wednesday night, as confirmed by her son, actor Kristoffer Ian De Leon. The President highlighted Aunor’s remarkable career, which included starring in acclaimed films and earning numerous awards both locally and internationally.

President Marcos emphasized Aunor’s significant impact on Philippine cinema, noting her early ventures into film production at the age of 23 with works like “Banaue,” “Bona,” and “Tatlong Taong Walang Diyos.” He also mentioned her outstanding performances in films such as “Himala,” “Thy Womb,” and “The Flor Contemplacion Story,” which garnered her national and international acclaim.

The President praised Aunor’s exceptional talent, describing her voice as soothing and her artistic genius as a national treasure. He called on the public to pray for the eternal repose of the esteemed National Artist’s soul.

Known as the “Superstar” of Philippine cinema, Aunor’s illustrious career included roles in 170 films and numerous accolades from local and international bodies. She was inducted into the FAMAS Hall of Fame in 1992 and received the Film Academy of the Philippines (FAP) Lifetime Achievement Award in 1993. In 2022, she was honored as National Artist for Film and Broadcast Arts under a proclamation by former president Rodrigo Duterte.