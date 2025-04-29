Marcos Maintains Majority Trust and Approval Ratings in April Survey

Manila: President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. has sustained majority trust and approval ratings in April, as revealed by the latest Tugon ng Masa survey conducted by OCTA Research. The survey, conducted from April 2 to 5, indicates that 60 percent of Filipinos trust President Marcos, while 59 percent are satisfied with his performance.

According to Philippines News Agency, these figures reflect a slight decline from the levels recorded in November 2024, with trust decreasing by five percentage points and satisfaction by four points. Despite the dip, “most adult Filipinos continue to express trust and approval for President Ferdinand ‘Bongbong’ Marcos Jr.,” OCTA Research stated in its report released on Tuesday.

The decline in ratings is primarily attributed to lower scores in Mindanao, a region previously considered a stronghold of former president Rodrigo Duterte. However, trust remains high in President Marcos’ northern strongholds, with the Ilocos Region registering 92 percent, the Cordillera Administrative Region at 87 percent, and Cagayan Valley at 83 percent.

The survey also highlights that President Marcos enjoys the highest trust among the poorest socioeconomic class, with 66 percent of Class E respondents expressing confidence in his leadership. In comparison, his trust and approval ratings surpass those of other top officials, such as Senate President Francis Escudero, House Speaker Ferdinand Martin Romualdez, and Chief Justice Alexander Gesmundo, according to OCTA.

The findings suggest that public confidence in President Marcos’ leadership endures as he reaches the midpoint of his term. The survey was conducted among 1,200 adult respondents and carries a ±3 percent margin of error at a 95 percent confidence level.