ITCZ and LPA Trough Bring Rains to Parts of the Philippines

Manila: The trough of the low pressure area (LPA) inside the Philippine Area of Responsibility, along with the intertropical convergence zone (ITCZ) affecting Palawan and Mindanao, will continue to bring rains over parts of the country, the weather bureau said on Tuesday. The LPA was located 695 kilometers east of Davao City as of 3 a.m. and is embedded along the ITCZ.

According to Philippines News Agency, the LPA has a slim chance of developing into a tropical cyclone within the next 24 hours. Scattered rains and thunderstorms are forecasted in the Caraga and Davao Regions due to the LPA’s trough. Palawan and the rest of Mindanao are also expected to experience scattered rains and thunderstorms caused by the ITCZ. PAGASA has warned that moderate to heavy rains in these areas could result in flash floods or landslides.

Metro Manila and other parts of the country will experience isolated rain showers or thunderstorms due to the easterlies. Light to moderate winds and slight to moderate seas will continue to prevail across the archipelago.

Meanwhile, PAGASA has forecasted significant heat indexes in several areas. The heat index in Sangley Point, Cavite City, is expected to peak at 45°C. A 44°C heat index is anticipated in Masbate City, CBSUA-Pili in Camarines Sur, and at NAIA. San Jose in Occidental Mindoro and Cuyo in Palawan may see the heat index reach 43°C.

Areas that may experience a 42°C heat index include Dagupan City in Pangasinan, Bacnotan in La Union, Iba in Zambales, Cubi Pt. in Subic Bay, Olongapo City, TAU in Camiling, Tarlac, Infanta in Quezon, Coron in Palawan, Daet in Camarines Norte, Roxas City in Capiz, Iloilo City, Dumanga in Iloilo, and CMU Agromet in Musua, Bukidnon.

The heat index refers to the temperature felt by the human body when relative humidity is considered along with the actual air temperature. Under ‘danger’ level conditions, which range from 42°C to 51°C, PAGASA warns of increased risks of heat cramps, heat exhaustion, and heat stroke with prolonged exposure.