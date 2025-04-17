Marcos Hails Nora Aunor as a National Treasure to the Filipino People

Manila: President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. has expressed his condolences over the death of Nora Aunor, the revered National Artist for Film, stating that she was “a gift to the Filipino nation.” Her passing marks the end of a career that spanned over five decades, during which she became an iconic figure in Philippine cinema.

According to Philippines News Agency, Aunor, who was 71, passed away on Wednesday night. Her son, actor Kristoffer Ian De Leon, confirmed the news. President Marcos paid tribute to Aunor’s illustrious career, highlighting her roles in critically acclaimed films and the various acting accolades she garnered both locally and internationally.

Reflecting on her contributions to film, President Marcos noted that as early as 23, Aunor began producing films that have since become integral to the country’s cultural heritage, citing titles such as “Banaue,” “Bona,” and “Tatlong Taong Walang Diyos.” He also mentioned her outstanding performances in “Himala,” “Thy Womb,” and “The Flor Contemplacion Story,” for which she received numerous awards.

Aunor was affectionately known as the “Superstar” of Philippine cinema, having appeared in 170 films and received numerous awards from both local and international bodies. She was inducted into the FAMAS Hall of Fame in 1992 and honored with the Film Academy of the Philippines (FAP) Lifetime Achievement Award in 1993. In 2022, she was declared National Artist for Film and Broadcast Arts under Proclamation 1390 by former president Rodrigo Duterte.

President Marcos encouraged the nation to pray for the eternal repose of Aunor’s soul, emphasizing her enduring impact on the arts and the Filipino people.