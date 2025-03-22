Taguig City: President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. on Saturday underscored the critical importance of adaptability and discipline, highlighting cyberspace as the new battlefield in contemporary warfare. Speaking at the 128th anniversary celebration of the Philippine Army (PA) at Fort Bonifacio, Marcos warned of the escalating threats posed by cyber warfare, emphasizing the necessity for resilience to safeguard the nation’s security and development.

According to Philippines News Agency, during his address to the Army personnel, Marcos remarked, “Ours is a world that continues to evolve. Threats have grown increasingly more complex and the battleground is no longer contained in land. It now extends into cyber space and beyond.” He urged the Army to rise to these challenges with enhanced adaptability and discipline, committing themselves to the security and progress of the nation.

Marcos acknowledged the vital role of the Philippine Army in fortifying the country’s security, praising its persistent efforts to strengthen defense capabilities and improve its capacity to detect, address, and recover from threats. He stressed that courage and skills alone are insufficient in the face of growing security challenges, including those in the realm of cybersecurity.

The President further emphasized the need for unwavering resolve, stating, “It requires unwavering resolve in the face of adversity, principles unshaken by fear or doubt, and a heart always ready to serve with loyalty, expecting nothing in return.” He urged the Army to prioritize national interests over personal ones to achieve a more united, just, and peaceful nation.

Marcos highlighted the historical significance of the Philippine Army, noting, “For 128 years, the Philippine Army has stood as a pillar of strength and of stability. In its more than a century-long history, the institution has defended our nation, our constitution and ensured the safety of our people to every trial, whether in combat, in crisis, or in calamity.”