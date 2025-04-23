Marcos Declares National Mourning in the Philippines for Pope Francis

Manila: President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. declared a period of national mourning throughout the Philippines following the death of Pope Francis. In an official move, Marcos signed Proclamation 871, instructing all government buildings and installations in the country and abroad to lower their flags to half-mast immediately until the pontiff’s burial.

According to Philippines News Agency, the proclamation highlighted the significant impact of Pope Francis’ passing, describing it as a moment of deep sorrow for both the Catholic Church and the Filipino people. The Pope was recognized as a global leader who championed compassion, peace, justice, and human dignity.

The President, along with First Lady Liza Araneta-Marcos, is set to attend the Pope’s funeral at St. Peter’s Square in Vatican City, which will take place at 10 a.m. on Saturday, corresponding to 4 p.m. Manila time. Following the funeral service, Pope Francis’ remains will be transferred to St. Peter’s Basilica and will subsequently be entombed at the Basilica of St. Mary Major.

Pope Francis passed away at the age of 88, succumbing to a stroke and irreversible cardiocirculatory collapse. His visit to the Philippines in 2015 was a historic event, drawing millions of followers in one of the largest papal gatherings ever recorded. President Marcos expressed his admiration, referring to Pope Francis as the ‘best Pope’ of his lifetime.