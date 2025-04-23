Dead Pregnant Beaked Whale Discovered on Surigao Sur Shore

Lianga: A dead Longman’s beaked whale (Indopacetus pacificus), identified as a pregnant female, was found beached along the shoreline of Barangay Poblacion in Lianga, Surigao del Sur on Tuesday, prompting a rapid multi-agency response.

According to Philippines News Agency, personnel of the College of Fisheries and Aquatic Sciences of the North Eastern Mindanao State University – Lianga Campus (NEMSU-LC), in coordination with the local government, the Provincial Fisheries Office, the Philippine Coast Guard, and the local police, immediately responded to assess the marine mammal.

The NEMSU-LC student publication The Sea Strivers reported that the species was identified based on distinct anatomical features, such as its moderately elongated, slender rostrum, a rounded forehead, a dorsal fin set behind the midline of its back, and a pair of visible throat grooves.

Initial necropsy results conducted at the scene showed no signs of external trauma, deep lacerations, or severe malnutrition, leaving the cause of death undetermined. The whale, which measured 5.9 meters in length and weighed about 1,000 kg., was confirmed to be pregnant. It was in the early stages of decomposition.

The examination of its gastrointestinal tract found no traces of plastic or marine debris, ruling out ingestion of synthetic materials as a potential cause of death. Experts suggest that environmental stressors, such as underwater noise pollution, seismic disturbances, or undiagnosed disease, could have contributed to the whale’s death.

Authorities are continuing to monitor the area for further developments and are exploring additional scientific assessments to better understand the cause of the stranding.