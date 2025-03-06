Manila: The planned meeting between President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. and United States President Donald Trump will proceed as both sides expressed openness to meet, Malaca±ang said Thursday. In a television interview, Palace Press Officer and Presidential Communications Office Undersecretary Claire Castro confirmed that both leaders had expressed their intention to hold a meeting, though no specific timeline has been set. “They expressed their intention to pursue po a leaders’ meeting at an appropriate time,” Castro said. “Wala pa po tayong definite kung anong timeline, pero nandoon pa rin po iyong intensiyon na ipagpatuloy po ito (We have no definite time yet but the intention is there so it will proceed),” she added.

According to Philippines News Agency, Philippine Ambassador to the US Jose Manuel Romualdez earlier bared plans for a potential face-to-face meeting between Marcos and Trump. Upon his return to the White House, Trump signed an executive order freezing all US aid for 90 days pending review. However, US security and defense aid to the Philippines were listed as among those exempted from the freeze order. The US has been the Philippines’ strongest and oldest military ally. US Secretary of State Marco Rubio previously reiterated the US’ “ironclad” commitment to the Philippines in the face of China’s continued aggression in the disputed parts of the West Philippine Sea.