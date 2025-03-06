Manila: The Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM) has officially handed over a PHP25 million public market to the municipality of Upi in Maguindanao del Norte. This development is expected to significantly enhance local governance and stimulate economic activities in the region.

According to Philippines News Agency, Upi Mayor Ma. Rona Cristina Piang-Flores described the new market as a catalyst for growth in the upland town, which is predominantly inhabited by Indigenous Peoples (IPs). The turnover ceremony was led by Lawyer Sha Elijah Dumama-Alba, BARMM’s Interior Minister, and was attended by local officials. Mayor Flores expressed confidence in the market’s ability to transform local trade and economic activities, envisioning it as a central hub akin to a mall.

Dumama-Alba highlighted the importance of the market in reinforcing local economic development, emphasizing BARMM’s dedication to enhancing economic resilience in local government units (LGUs) by providing essential infrastructure and support for small businesses and sustainable livelihoods.

The public market is part of the Bangsamoro Local Economic Enterprise Services initiative, which aims to empower LGUs by helping them formulate their Local Economic Code. It is also set to serve as a focal point for economic activity and livelihood opportunities, thereby fostering sustainable growth in the region.