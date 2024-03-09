Marawi City plebiscite ongoing, no untoward incident so far

MANILA: The Commission on Elections (Comelec) and security personnel are closely monitoring the ongoing plebiscite for the proposed creation of three additional barangays in Marawi City. In a statement, Comelec spokesperson John Rex Laudiangco noted that the eight clustered precincts in the three voting centers of Barangays Dulay, Kilala and Patani, opened at 7 a.m. Saturday. 'With the complete distribution of the official ballots and other accountable and non-accountable forms, both from the City Treasurer's Office and the Office of the Election Officer, respectively, early morning today, all eight clustered Precincts in the three voting centers of Barangays Dulay, Kilala and Patani, all in the Islamic City of Marawi, functioned and opened the voting for the 2,265 registered voters participating in these plebiscites,' he said. So far, no untoward incident has been reported. The plebiscites will ratify the creation of three barangays - Sultan Corobong, Sultan Panoroganan, and Angoyao. Under the proposal, Barangay Sultan Corobong is to be taken from the mother Barangay of Dulay Proper; Barangay Sultan Panoroganan from Barangay Kilala; and Barangay Angoyao from Barangay Patani. The counting of the votes will immediately start as soon as the voting closes at 3 p.m. Laudiangco said the convening of the Barangay Plebiscite Board of Canvassers and commencement of the canvassing of plebiscite returns will begin at 6 p.m. The proclamation will follow soon after. The creation of three new barangays, according to Laudiangco, was deemed necessary as the population has increased since the Marawi siege in 2017. Source: Philippines News Agency