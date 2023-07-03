MARALINER TO START SERVICE IN SAMARAHAN AND SANTUBONG THIS MONTH – ZAHID HAMIDI

Residents in Samarahan and Santubong divisions will get to enjoy the express bus service of Maraliner, a subsidiary of Majlis Amanah Rakyat (MARA) starting this month, said Deputy Prime Minister, Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi.

Zahid Hamidi who is also Rural and Regional Development Minister said the pioneer project is a game changer in terms of public service for local residents in the two areas

“Even though the express bus service would not be profitable to the company, it would give social impact to the community especially in areas not covered by other express bus services and I see the matter from long term planning,” he said.

Speaking in a media conference after attending a coordination meeting with the state government here today, he said following this pioneer venture, Maraliner’s service will also be extended to benefit more residents.

“We see in terms of accessibility for residents outside the city, this bus service will not only be connected by the road or through the Pan Borneo highway, it is even proposed to go to Sabah through Brunei," he said.

Ahmad Zahid had earlier chaired the coordination meeting with the Sarawak Deputy Premier, Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas, which was a follow-up session to the meeting held here on March 7.

In a statement issued by the Ministry of Rural and Regional Development (KKDW), among the matters discussed in the meeting was reporting on the latest status of projects that have been completed and implemented in Sarawak involving several state government agencies.

Among the projects that have been successfully implemented as of June this year are five rural road projects involving an allocation of RM170.2 million, 14 rural water supply projects worth RM302.9 million, as well as 294 rural road projects (JPD) and social amenity programmes (PAMS) ) with an approved allocation of RM52.9 million.

For next year, KKDW has applied for a total of 319 projects covering 96 new projects and 223 extension projects for Sarawak.

"The amount of this project increased by 32 per cent compared to 2023 with the total amount of allocation requested being RM859.2 million," said the statement.

Source: BERNAMA News Agency