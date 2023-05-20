MAN RECOUNTS ANXIOUS MOMENTS AS STORM RIPS WALL OFF FLAT UNIT

A married couple here described the thunderstorm that hit their neighbourhood here yesterday, which resulted in the wooden wall of their house being ripped off, as one of the worst that has ever happened in their 55 years of living in the Loke Yew Public Housing flat.

Nazri Nasir, 54, said the incident happened so fast that he and his wife were unable to save their belongings, such as clothes and home decorative items in the bedroom from being blown away by the strong wind.

Recounting the incident at 7.25 pm, he and his wife were in the living room, getting ready to perform the Maghrib prayers amid heavy rain and howling winds.

“My wife then went to the bedroom before I heard her scream for help as the strong winds ripped the wall off. It all happened so fast.

“And once the wooden wall was torn apart by the winds, rainwater poured in soaking everything in the room. Fortunately, the heavy rain and storm did not last long and subsided soon after,” the former army personnel told Bernama today.

Nazri said her wife then sought help from their neighbours and he was grateful that no one was injured in the incident.

Meanwhile, a witness who only wanted to be identified as Juliana, 36, said besides seeing her neighbour’s wall being ripped away, she also saw the motorcycles parked in the parking lot fall due to the strong winds.

She said the incident had also raised the residents’ concern over the safety of their homes, as it was not the first of its kind, with the most recent one occurring in 2014.

As such, she hoped that Kuala Lumpur City Hall would take the initiative to replace the wooden walls in their homes with concrete ones for the safety of the residents.

Source: BERNAMA News Agency