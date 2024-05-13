CAPAS: The operator of the Clark International Airport (CRK) is exploring renewable energy projects within the airport complex with the power unit of Filinvest Development Corp. Luzon International Premier Airport Development (LIPAD) Corp. president and chief executive officer Noel Manankil said CRK's master plan includes a space for solar farms. 'We are exploring this with Filinvest Power… Because there's about 10 hectares or 15 hectares of open space that's really non-buildable,' Manankil told the press participating in the recent One Clark Forum organized by the Economic Journalists Association of the Philippines and the Bases Conversion and Development Authority (BCDA) Group in New Clark City on May 9. 'So we're asking our technical consultants with whether within the environment of the the air side if that can be allowed, but they said that it can be allowed. So we're looking at potentially in the future having a 10 to 15 hectares solar farm,' he added. In the same forum, Clark International Airport Corp. (CIAC) Finance and Administration Vice President Nancy Paglinawan welcomed the plan of the CRK operator as this is aligned with CIAC's push to promote a 'greener environment'. CIAC is mandated to develop, operate, manage and maintain the Clark Civil Aviation Complex, where CRK is located. One of its seven flagship projects is the PHP1.8-billion Urban Renewal and Heritage Conservation Program. The project targets to implement urban planning while fostering sustainability within the aviation complex. This 18-hectare project includes investments in water innovation; creating a sustainable, livable park, and open spaces; fostering a live, work, and play environment; and preservation of historical and cultural heritage in Clark. Source: Philippines News Agency