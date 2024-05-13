KUALA LUMPUR, A total of 30 chief executive officers of private Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) institutions embarked on a trip to Chengdu, China today to gain a closer look at the innovations and successes of TVET in that country. National Skilled Workers Organisation (Belia Mahir) secretary-general Mohammad Rizan Hassan said the comprehensive six-day visit and TVET orientation in China would enable them to gain insights from policymakers, educators and industry stakeholders there. "This is part of Belia Mahir's initiative in collaboration with TANG International Education Group (China) to support the government's efforts to establish the Malaysia-China Institute (MCI). "... By emulating China's best practices, we can strengthen TVET programmes in Malaysia and better prepare individuals for modern workplace demands," he said in a statement today. Mohammad Rizan said all the TVET institutions involved, which are under the Federation of JPK Accredited Centres Malaysia (FeMAC), the D epartment of Skills Development (JPK), would also sign memoranda of understanding with five institutions in China to explore various fields, including telecommunications, modern agriculture, construction, artificial intelligence, Internet of Things (IoT), railway technology, solar energy, robotics and mechanical engineering. Meanwhile, MCI Advisory Board chairman Manndzri Nasib, in the same statement, said the visit was important to encourage the participation of private TVET institutions in exploring innovative practices adopted by TVET institutions in China. "By benchmarking TVET initiatives in China, local TVET players can aim to gain insights that can be used globally to enhance workforce development and the education system," he said. Source: BERNAMA News Agency