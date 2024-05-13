PUTRAJAYA, Nominations for the Anugerah Tokoh Akademik Bahasa Melayu (ATABM) 2024 and Anugerah Tokoh Harapan Akademik Bahasa Melayu (ATHABM) 2024 awards are officially open from today until July 12. The Higher Education Ministry (KPT), in a statement today, announced that the ministry is also opening applications for the Anugerah Tokoh Bahasa Melayu Sektor Teknikal (ATBMST) 2024, which is dedicated to recognising academics who elevate the status of Bahasa Melayu in technical fields at the polytechnic and community college levels. According to the KPT, the prestigious annual awards are held to recognise the efforts of academics across public universities and higher education institutions nationwide who have promoted the Malay language as a platform for research, publication, teaching and professional services to the community in various fields of knowledge, including Social Sciences as well as Science and Technology. The statement said winners will receive a cash prize, challenge trophy and certificate, wi th the ATABM 2024 recipient getting RM30,000, and ATHABM 2024 and ATBMST 2024 recipients RM5,000 each. Ten leading academics have received the ATABM award since its inception in 2012. Further information on the awards is available at atabm.mohe.gov.my or by emailing the secretariat at atabm@mohe.gov.my. Source: BERNAMA News Agency