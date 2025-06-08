Mamburao Jail’s Culinary Program Offers PDLs a Taste of Freedom

Seoul: In a bid to enhance the rehabilitation of persons deprived of liberty (PDLs), the Mamburao District Jail has launched a culinary program that equips inmates with valuable skills for reintegration into society. Under the Bureau of Jail Management and Penology’s (BJMP) Skills Enhancement Program, PDLs are trained in preparing homemade Filipino snacks. These products are sold within the facility, offering inmates a glimpse into entrepreneurial practice and promoting the values of hard work and teamwork.

According to Philippines News Agency, Jail Officer 3 Joefrie Anglo, BJMP Mimaropa regional information officer, emphasized the significance of these initiatives. ‘These culinary programs are part of a broader effort by the BJMP to provide inmates with livelihood skills that can aid in their reintegration into society,’ he said in a news release on Saturday. ‘The initiative not only provides a source of income for the PDLs but also equips them with skills they can use once released, giving them hope and a chance for a better future.’

One of the participants, alias Kristine, shared her perspective: ‘Yung income para sa sarili ko, para hindi na mamroblema yung pamilya ko sa aking pang araw-araw na pangangailangan.’ (My income will be for my personal needs so that my family would not be worried about my everyday needs.)

As these programs continue to evolve, the focus remains on empowering PDLs with skills that promote self-sufficiency and reduce the likelihood of recidivism. By fostering a sense of purpose and providing practical skills, BJMP Mamburao is not only transforming the lives of PDLs within the facility but also demonstrating that, even behind bars, the journey toward a better future is within reach. This initiative underscores the BJMP’s commitment to rehabilitation and reintegration, aligning with its mission to provide humane and effective correctional services.