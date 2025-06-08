P1.7-M Shabu Seized from Siblings in Camarines Norte

Camarines Norte: The Police Regional Office in Bicol (PRO-5), in coordination with the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency Region 5 (PDEA-5), seized PHP1.7 million worth of suspected shabu from two siblings in Camarines Norte on Saturday.

According to Philippines News Agency, the PRO-5 (Bicol) spokesperson Lt. Col. Malu Calubaquib identified the suspects as alias Mary and Mark, both tagged as high-value individuals (HVI), of Brgy. Tugos, Paracale, Camarines Norte. During the buy-bust operation, authorities confiscated 250 grams of suspected shabu, with an estimated value of PHP1.7 million.

The buy-bust operation was carried out by the joint efforts of the Office of the Deputy Regional Director for Operations-Regional Police Drug Enforcement Unit 5 (ODRDO-RPDEU 5), along with personnel from the Labo Municipal Police Station, the Provincial Police Drug Enforcement Unit, and the Provincial Intelligence Unit, all coordinated through the Camarines Norte Police Provincial Office.

Calubaquib added that the arrested suspects, along with the confiscated illegal drugs and other evidence, are currently in the custody of the Labo Municipal Police Station for documentation and proper disposition. Charges will be filed against the suspects for violations of the Republic Act 9165, also known as the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002.

PRO-5 Director Brig. Gen. Andre Dizon emphasized that the operation is part of the ongoing intensified campaign against illegal drugs, reaffirming the commitment to eradicating drug-related crimes in the region.