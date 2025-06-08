LPA and Southwest Monsoon to Bring Continued Rainfall Across the Philippines

Manila: Most parts of the country will continue to experience rains due to the low-pressure area (LPA) and the southwest monsoon or ‘habagat,’ the weather bureau said on Sunday. In its 4 a.m. advisory, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) said the LPA was located 115 kilometers north of Virac town, Catanduanes province or 285 east of Infanta, Quezon as of 3 a.m.

According to Philippines News Agency, the LPA will bring cloudy skies with scattered rain and thunderstorms to the Bicol, Central Visayas, and Eastern Visayas regions as well as in the provinces of Aurora and Quezon. Daniel James Villamil of PAGASA mentioned that the LPA has a little chance of developing into a tropical storm within the next 24 hours but will continue to bring heavy rains, particularly in Quezon, Camarines Norte, Camarines Sur, Catanduanes, Albay, Sorsogon, and Masbate.

Metro Manila, Mimaropa, the rest of Visayas, the rest of Central Luzon, the rest of Calabarzon, Zamboanga Peninsula, Northern Mindanao, and Caraga will also experience cloudy skies with scattered rains and thunderstorms caused by ‘habagat.’ Meanwhile, the rest of the country will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers or thunderstorms due to the southwest monsoon.

PAGASA warned that possible flash floods or landslides may occur due to moderate to heavy rains. Light to moderate winds and slight to moderate coastal waters will prevail across the archipelago.