Coco Gauff Clinches First French Open Title Against Aryna Sabalenka

Paris: The clay courts of Paris were a world away from where Coco Gauff won the 2023 US Open aged 19, but the sentiment was the same as the world No. 2 collapsed to the ground upon seizing the 2025 French Open. Gauff came from behind to defeat world No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka 6-7(5), 6-2, 6-4 in the Roland-Garros women’s singles final on Saturday, marking her second singles Grand Slam title.

According to Philippines News Agency, the USA tennis star celebrated another trophy at Stade Roland-Garros, having won the women’s doubles title in 2024, while also enjoying her first singles Grand Slam since her dream home triumph at Flushing Meadows. Gauff, 21, becomes the first woman since Romania’s Simona Halep in 2018 to win the title after losing the opening set.

On the other side, Sabalenka is a runner-up in both Grand Slams this 2025 season, though she remains the top-ranked WTA player. This was Gauff’s first clay singles major trophy and the victory put her ahead 6-5 in the head-to-head against the Belarusian.