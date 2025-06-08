4 BTS Members to Complete Military Service Next Week

Seoul: Four members of the K-pop supergroup BTS — RM, V, Jimin, and Jungkook — will be discharged from their mandatory 18-month military service next week, the boy band’s agency said Saturday.

According to Philippines News Agency, RM, the leader of the group, and V will complete their military service on Tuesday, followed by Jimin and Jungkook the next day, as stated by BigHit Music. For safety reasons, there will be no public event to mark their military discharge, and the agency has requested that BTS fans refrain from visiting the locations where they will be released.

The agency expressed, “We kindly ask fans to send their warm welcome and support from their hearts to RM, Jimin, V, and Jungkook.” Among the seven-member group, Jin and J-Hope completed their military service last year. Suga is scheduled to be discharged on June 21 after serving in a social service program, which is an alternative form of military service in South Korea.

In South Korea, all able-bodied men are required to serve between

18 and 21 months in the military.