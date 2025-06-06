AI-Media Redefines Global Accessibility with LEXI Voice at InfoComm 2025

Booth #5389 + AVIXA TV Studio: Experience Real-Time Multilingual Translation at Scale

InfoComm 2025 x AI-Media

NEW YORK, June 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — AI-Media (ASX: AIM), the global leader in AI-powered language solutions, will debut its game-changing LEXI VOICE platform at InfoComm 2025, setting a new benchmark for live, multilingual accessibility. Attendees can visit Booth #5389 or tune in via AVIXA TV Studio to witness how LEXI VOICE instantly translates spoken content into natural-sounding audio across 100+ languages – redefining how the world connects.

Following its acclaimed launch at NAB Show 2025, LEXI VOICE combines ultra-accurate live captioning, AI-driven translation, and lifelike voice synthesis to deliver seamless, simultaneous multilingual output in real time. Whether powering global summits, live broadcasts, corporate town halls, or government briefings, LEXI VOICE equips content creators to transcend language barriers and scale inclusion – without adding complexity.

“As AV and broadcast converge, LEXI VOICE stands out as a powerful growth engine – not just a compliance tool,” said Tony Abrahams, CEO of AI-Media. “InfoComm is the perfect stage to show how our tech doesn’t just translate – it transforms communication.”

AVIXA TV Goes Trilingual – Powered by LEXI

AI-Media is proud to partner with AVIXA TV Studio (Booth #7861) to deliver the first-ever trilingual live broadcast in English, Spanish, and German. Powered by LEXI VOICE, LEXI TEXT, and LEXI TRANSLATE, this production uses a fully cloud-based workflow, in collaboration with AWS, Ross Video, and other partners – demonstrating how scalable, real-time accessibility is now achievable for any AV or broadcast event.

Discover the Full LEXI Suite at InfoComm 2025

At Booth #5389, explore the complete LEXI ecosystem, engineered for today’s hybrid communication era:

LEXI VOICE – Real-time multilingual voice translation with lifelike audio output to engage audiences everywhere.

– Real-time multilingual voice translation with lifelike audio output to engage audiences everywhere. LEXI TEXT – Low-latency, high-accuracy AI captioning for live and hybrid events.

– Low-latency, high-accuracy AI captioning for live and hybrid events. LEXI TRANSLATE – AI-powered caption translation to extend accessibility across global audiences.

Book a meeting onsite or online to see how LEXI can elevate your global communications strategy.

About AI-Media

Founded in Australia in 2003, AI-Media (ASX: AIM) is a global innovator in AI-powered captioning, translation, and live voice accessibility. With operations across 25+ countries, AI-Media delivers unmatched automation, scalability, and precision through its end-to-end ecosystem – including LEXI, iCap, Alta, Encoder Pro, and the LEXI Toolkit. Its newest breakthrough, LEXI VOICE, transforms how live content is delivered and consumed – turning accessibility into a strategic advantage for broadcasters, enterprises, and content producers worldwide.

