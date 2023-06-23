MALAYSIA CONDEMNS HOSTILE ACTS, KILLINGS OF CIVILIANS IN WEST BANK

Malaysia has strongly condemned any hostile acts and killings of civilians in the occupied West Bank following the latest escalation of violence.

In a statement today, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said as a matter of principle, Malaysia calls for utmost restraint and necessary steps to de-escalate.

“Malaysia is deeply concerned over the rise of deadly incidents in the West Bank where lives have been lost and many others wounded.

“The clashes in Jenin on June 19 directly stemmed from the Israeli forces’ latest raids against the Palestinians in the occupied area. These raids were a blatant disregard and disrespect for international human rights and humanitarian laws,” it said.

The statement said Malaysia calls on members of the international community to demand Israel halt all provocative acts, unilateral action and incessant brutality against innocent civilians in the interest of peace and stability.

“Malaysia stands firm by our principled position that the Palestinians deserve their right to an independent and sovereign state of their own, based on the pre-1967 borders, with East Jerusalem as its capital,” it said.

Source: BERNAMA News Agency