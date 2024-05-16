KUALA LUMPUR, The Malaysia Autoshow 2024, organised by the Malaysia Automotive Robotics and IoT Institute (MARii) is back with this year's edition to be held from May 22 to 26 at the Malaysia Agro Exposition Park Serdang (MAEPS). With more than 45 car and bike launches, this year's autoshow promises to be bigger, better and more electrifying than ever before. According to MARii chief executive officer Azrul Reza Aziz, the institute will also be organising other events such as business forums in conjunction with the autoshow. 'In addition to the exciting lineup of vehicle launches in conjunction with the Malaysia Autoshow 2024, we will also be organising the 50th Commemorative Malaysia-China Automotive Summit, the 13th ASIAN Automotive Environmental Forum (AAEF), the MyMAP Grand Prix Award 2024 and a Business Forum and Business Matching event,' he said in the statement. The autoshow has expended its exhibition space to over 40,000 square meters and expected to parade about 200 brands and exhibitors, occupy ing 10 halls and activity areas. From exciting new models to exclusive sneak previews of upcoming variants, attendees will have the opportunity to unparalleled selection of vehicles, ranging from the latest models to upcoming releases. 'These unveilings are set to showcase the country's industry evolution in the automotive sector, showcasing cutting-edge designs and advanced technologies that are sure to captivate audiences,' the statement read. The Malaysia Autoshow 2024 will feature an array of attractions and activities designed to engage and entertain attendees of all ages and interests such as Extended Test Drive and Test Ride Routes, 4x4 Offroad Track, Campervans, Military Vehicles and International Gourmet Festival. Source: BERNAMA News Agency