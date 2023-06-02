MAIN PUTERI WILL BE STAGED AT PARIS FESTIVAL DE L’IMAGINAIRE JUNE 7 – PUSAKA

Main Puteri or Main Teri, a traditional performance from Kelantan, will be staged at the Festival de I'Imaginaire in Paris, France, on June 7.

The performance, which will take place at the Theatre de I'Alliance Francaise, Paris, is to be presented by Pusaka, a cultural organisation for the preservation of Malaysian cultural heritage, at the invitation of the Maison des Cultures du Monde.

Pusaka founder Eddin Khoo said that the performance would serve as the best platform to further highlight the talents of artists in the field of culture and art on the international stage.

“This is the second time we (Pusaka) have been invited to perform there after the successful staging of Makyong, Menora and Wayang Kulit in 2007.

“We are proud and honoured to be given the opportunity to stage Main Puteri in a leading festival, in an effort to raise the dignity and empower our traditional art abroad,” he said in a press conference on the performance, today.

The Festival de I'Imaginaire, founded in 1997 by the Maison des Cultures du Monde, offers a stage to all types of expression and performance, as well as contributing to the dialogue between civilizations, international cooperation and preserving cultural diversity.

Khoo said that the performance will feature three renowned Tok Puteris - Che Mohd Zailani Che Moh (Pok Mat Jedok), Muhd Noor Arifin (Pok Jue), and Ahmad Shaifuldin Jusoh (Din Puteri) - alongside an ensemble of extraordinary young Kelantanese musicians, such as Kimi Anak Limbat, Syakil Yusof and Alang Rebanamas.

“Each of these three performers has a different presentation style through their own approach, which will certainly attract the audience's interest,” he said, and added that the performance also received the support of the Malaysian Embassy in Paris, the National Department for Culture and Arts and MyCreative Ventures.

At the same time, Khoo said that Pusaka and Asia Society France collaborated with the Malaysian Embassy to organise the Temu Budaya: A Cultural Soiree, at Rumah Malaysia, Paris on June 8.

“This talk show will feature Kelantan traditional musicians and Silat Jawi practitioners, who will promote and preserve intangible heritage in Malaysia. It will be officiated by the Malaysian Ambassador to France, Datuk Mohd Zamruni Khalid,” he said.

He said that Pusaka will also document the performance and talk show in audio-visual form, which will be edited into a short film for public broadcast.

“The recording will include training in Kelantan, a trip to Paris, a performance at the Festival de I'Imaginaire and an interview at Temu Budaya, as well as behind-the-scenes activities,” he said.

Source: BERNAMA News Agency