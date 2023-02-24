Maguindanao Sur town mayor hurt in Pasay ambush

MANILA: The mayor of Datu Montawal town in Maguindanao del Sur province was seriously injured after he was shot by two unidentified men in Pasay City on Wednesday night.

"On February 22, 2023 at about 9:25 p.m., personnel of Sub-Station 1, Pasay CPS (City Police Station) received information regarding an alleged shooting incident that transpired at about 6:30 p.m. along Roxas Blvd Service Road, Barangay 4, Pasay City," said Southern Police District (SPD) director, Brig. Gen. Kirby John Kraft, in a message to reporters on Friday.

Witnesses said the victim, identified as Ohto Caumbo Montawal, was traveling along the service road near Roxas Boulevard aboard a Toyota High-Ace Van (NCN-7620) when two unidentified men approached the vehicle and fired at the victim and quickly made their escape.

Montawal sustained gunshot wounds on his hip and left arm and was initially taken to the Ospital ng Maynila and later transferred to another hospital.

"Upon ocular inspection probers were able to recover two fired cartridge cases of a firearm. CCTV footage within the incident’s vicinity is also under review," Kraft said.

Investigations are still ongoing to determine the motive for the attack.

Meanwhile, the SPD also reported that the suspect in the Feb. 19 killing of New Zealand tourist Nicolas Peter Stacey in Makati City has surrendered to authorities.

John Mar Manalo surrendered to the police at around 1:11 a.m. Friday in Pasig City.

The SPD said Manalo has a standing arrest warrant for "robbery with violence against or intimidation" issued by a court in Malolos City, Bulacan province in September 2022.

Source: Philippine News Agency